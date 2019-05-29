Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A senior Supreme Court judge has approached the President of Pakistan seeking clarity regarding reports that the government has filed a reference against him over allegations of misconduct.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is in line to eventually become chief justice of Pakistan, on May 28, wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi drawing his attention towards reports quoting government sources that a reference had been filed against him.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the prime minister and the Supreme Court as well.

A source said Justice Isa wrote, “I have to come to learn that the government sources are stating that a reference has been filed against me under Article 209 of the Constitution.