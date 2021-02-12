Justice Isa should not hear cases involving PM Imran, remarks CJP Gulzar

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not hear matters, involving Prime Minister Imran Khan, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed in a written order on a petition related to alleged distribution of development funds among parliamentarians by the premier.

The top judge considering that Justice Isa had already filed a petition against the premier, in his personal capacity, “it would not be proper for the Hon. Judge to hear the matter” to uphold the principle of un-biasness and impartiality.

“…it would not be proper for the Hon. Judge to hear the matter considering that he had already filed a petition against the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in his personal capacity. Therefore, to uphold the principle of un-biasness and impartiality, it would be in the interest of justice that the Hon. Judge should not hear matters involving the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” read the written order.

During the hearing of the case, when Justice Isa raised questions over the federal and provincial government’s stance that no any development funds have been issued to any lawmaker.

At one stage, Justice Isa submitted before the court copies of certain documents received by him from some anonymous source through a WhatsApp message

The “honourable judge also stated that he was unsure if the documents were genuine”, said the order.

The Attorney General for Pakistan, in response, submitted that “since the authenticity of the documents was questionable, the same may not be taken on record”.

“He further submitted that in any event the Hon. Judge would become a complainant in the matter and in that capacity it would not be appropriate for the Hon. Judge to hear the matter,” the order notes.

The apex court later accepted the replies submitted by the federal and provincial governments stating that no funds had been doled out.

The order says “it appears that the queries raised by this Court in the order dated 03.02.2021 have been responded/addressed by all the respective Governments and thus, we see no reason to further proceed with the matter.”