Justice Isa questions legality of funds issued by PM to lawmakers

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday took notice of the development funds approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan for federal and provincial lawmakers last week, besides warning of launching legal proceedings if the move was found in violation of the law.

On January 27, the prime minister during a meeting approved issuance of Rs500 million for each lawmaker of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, accepting long-standing demands of legislators.

The funds were issued for development work in the constituencies of the lawmakers.

During the proceedings, Justice Isa also summoned Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan to brief the court on the issue.

The judge of the apex court questioned if the development funds had been issued to the lawmakers in accordance with the Constitution or law.

He remarked that the matter will be closed if the issuance of funds is lawful, adding that action will be taken if it was in violation of the law.

The attorney general replied that he would update the court after getting instruction from the government.

The apex court has issued notice to AG and the advocates-general of all provinces for next week. A two-member bench headed by Justice Isa will hear the case.