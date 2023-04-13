Justice Isa lauded for attending constitution event

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has welcomed Supreme Court senior judge Qazi Faez Isa’s participation in the golden jubilee ceremony of the 1973 Constitution held in the Parliament House last week. The participation of Justice Isa showed that the Supreme Court judges are the guardians of the Constitution, the lawyers’ constitutional body said in a press release.

The bar council recalled that former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had also attended a Senate convention. The bar appreciates Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s commitment and support for the Constitution, and rejected as “unwarranted” the criticism that he should not have attended the convention. It said the PBC has become active in order to end the constitutional and political crises in the country.

In view of the tension between the state institutions, the council has called a representative meeting of lawyers’ organizations across the country at 11:30 am on April 17. The meeting, which will be held at the PBC office, will mull over a strategy to defuse the prevailing political tension. The council said the country cannot afford the troublesome situation.—INP