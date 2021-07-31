Justice Isa hospitalised as health deteriorates due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been admitted to a private hospital after his health condition deteriorates days after contracting novel coronavirus.

The decision to hospitalise the judge was made in light of his medical reports, reports said citing sources on Saturday.

On July 24, Justice Isa and his wife Sarena Isa tested positive for novel coronavirus.

A press release issued by the apex court’s deputy registrar said that the Covid-19 test results of Justice Isa and his wife were released by the National Institute of Health.

The development comes as Pakistan fears fourth wave of Covid-19 as cases continue to pile up amid spread of various variants.

Covid Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan’s battle against COVID-19 is worsening by the day, with the country records 5,000 daily cases as of Saturday morning.

According to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre, 4,950 new infections were identified in the past 24 hours after 58,479 COVID-19 tests were performed.

The positivity rate has spiked to 8.64%.

According to NCOC’s statistics, the nationwide death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 23,360 after 65 individuals died as a result of the illness, with 940,164 recovered patients and 66,287 active cases.

Sindh has 380,093 cases, 143,673 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 356,211 in Punjab, 87,304 in Islamabad, 30,289 in Balochistan, 24,145 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 8,096 in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/