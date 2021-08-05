Justice Isa for opening all hospitals for public after Covid ordeal

Observer Report Islamabad

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus last week, has urged the government to open up all public-sector hospitals, including combined military ones, to the public amid a spike in the deadly Covid-19 infections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Justice Isa said Pakistan was in a situation that was “no less grave than a war” and a healthcare system where not everyone has access to hospitals would lead to more deaths and sufferings.

The top court judge stated that if all hospitals weren’t opened for public “class and social divides will further be exacerbated and people continue to suffer and die because of an unequal system”.