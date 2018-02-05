Justice Ibadur Rehman visits city markets to check anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench has directed the administration to clear all encroachments from city markets and take action in accordance with the law against encroachers to provide relief to the citizens. During his surprise visit conducted to check anti-encroachment operation in different city areas, he expressed satisfaction on the progress of anti-encroachment operation and directed the authorities to accelerate it.

He directed the City Traffic Officer not to allow public service Suzuki drivers to park their vehicles in four lanes in Bara bazaar. Only two lanes should be allowed in the bazaar, he added. Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi also instructed the traffic police to clear circular road and no illegal parking of motorcycles on road or footpaths, in-front of motorcycle dealer shops should be allowed.

Action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators, he added. He said, he would again visit the city areas soon to check progress of anti-encroachment operation. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in collaboration with district and City Traffic Police, under grand anti-encroachment operation sealed 11 shops and confiscated two truckload goods of encroachers while a FIR was also lodged against a encroacher in respective police station on Saturday.

According to a RMC spokesman, the staff on the directives of Mayor Rawalpindi conducted raids in various city areas to remove encroachment under the supervision of area magistrate Ahmed Hassan and Chief Officer, MC Khalid Javed Goraya. The teams visited Raja Bazar, Mochi Bazar, Urdu Bazar, Sarafa Bazar, Bara Bazar and the adjoining roads and confiscated goods of nearly 45 encroachers while fines were also imposed on the spot on the shopkeepers found indulged in encroachments. The shops including Chaudhary Electronics, Al-Noor Watch, Haider Bag Shop, Fahad Variety Center, Nazir Bag Shop, Fashion Jewelry, Royal Jewelry and others were sealed due to encroachments.—APP