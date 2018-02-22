Justice Hani’s statement

Justice Ameer Hani Muslim while addressing, as a chief guest, at the Pakistan Day ceremony at the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Law University in Karachi said that entire nation will have to take responsibility. The people should not expect the 17 Judges to reform the entire country. He added that we will have to change ourselves for the sake of the country. We do not want to change but expect that things should get better.

He further pointed out that our biggest weakness is the standard of education. Citizens should get justice not only from the Court but at all places. People should change themselves to avoid unnecessary litigation. Supreme Court cannot solve all the problems. When the compromises are made in the politics, betterment cannot be attained. The Courts only make decisions based on the evidence presented in the cases.

I think his statement is correct and paint the true picture of the society. He is right that 17 people cannot do all the things. No one expects miracles from them. But the people do expect them to deliver justice to solve the problems of the citizens. Supreme Court is not only the Court of Last Resort but also the Guardian and Custodian of the Constitution and the basic rights of the citizens. Consider the past history of the Judiciary in the light of the statements of Justice Hani. The crux of the matter is that the Court has failed to protect the Constitution and the fundamental rights of the citizens. They invented the fiction of “Law of Necessity” to give legal cover to the imposition of Martial law. They perpetuated the rule of dictators against the interest of the nation.

J B Advocate

Lahore

