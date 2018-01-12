Justice for Zainab

Barbaric incident in Kasur, where a 7-year-old Zainab was abducted, allegedly raped and murdered, has left everyone motionless. She is not the first one; dozens of similar cases have been reported in the same district in 2017. And hundreds of cases happen across the country every year with the culprits going unpunished. CCTV camera footage showed the minor girl walking with the predator. This gives a clue that the perpetrator must be someone whom the victim knew. It is disheartening that when parents and school administrations are advised to beware of child predators, they just shrug off, saying these things are impossible to happen in their families or schools. More disheartening is the fact that our society considers it taboo in front of their children to talk on issues that involve child molestation. It is shameful that the police, duty-bound to protect the vulnerable, are busy providing protocol to the mighty. This is the worst thing that can happen to any country. Hardly do we put emphasis on morality, which holds central importance in Islam. Clerics only seem to care about religious obligations, caring little about the role of morality and humanity in Islam. While media should be highly commended for highlighting incident, it hardly keeps issue burning till the molesters and murderers are brought to book. We have failed to set examples where perpetrators shudder to think of committing crimes.

RIAZ MAHAR

Sukkur

