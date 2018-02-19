Justice for Zainab

THOUGH justice and that too expeditious is almost non-existent in the country yet in the case of Zainab it proved to be otherwise and it should have been so given the heinous nature of the crime committed against an innocent soul. The proceedings of the case also clearly reflected that despite all bottlenecks and shortcomings in the system, justice could be delivered provided there is will and sense of responsibility on part of relevant quarters. Indeed it was public pressure both on the streets and social media that not only helped in the early arrest of the culprit but also his conviction in a matter of few days.

Though nothing could bring back the little Zainab or other little victims and nothing could also lessen the grief and agony of the aggrieved families yet strict punishment i.e. four counts of death sentences, one life term and a hefty fine handed down to Imran on Saturday by ATC in Lahore will definitely go a long way in deterring crimes against young souls in future. The family has once again demanded public hanging of the culprit. Given the sentiments and emotions of the aggrieved family, we expect that the Chief Justice of Pakistan will give ears to the request and issue special directions to that effect as there are several instances in other Islamic countries where punishments to such beasts were given in the public and indeed this would also send a message to others involved in child pornography or rapes. Indeed rapists or those involved in child pornography deserve no mercy at all. Zainab’s case was also special in the context that the DNA samples were declared to be admissible as evidence and we hope that regular use of forensic technology will also help improve conviction rate in rape cases in the province. While Punjab has the technology, it is also for the other provinces to establish forensic laboratories to speed up investigation in heinous crimes and to nab criminals at the earliest. As the case of Zainab stands resolved, all eyes are now on four year Asma’s case who was also brutally raped and murdered in Mardan. The matter is seized with the apex court and we expect that all will be done to bring the culprits to justice in this case as well. Despite tall claims of being an Islamic society, the curse of child abuse and molestation is widespread in our cities and villages. Responsibility rests with the federal and provincial governments as well as civil society and parents to play their part for protection of their children.

