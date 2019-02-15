Justice for victims

Recent brutal murder of Irshad Ranjhani, an activist of a nationalist party of Sindh, manifests increasing level of extra-judicial killings in Pakistan. It is, however, not a new case; earlier, many such incidents have taken place. The {in-}famous Model Town incident, the Saihwal tragedy and the Naqeeb’s murder in Karachi are a few instances that merit mention. Nevertheless the accused in the said cases are either under trial or under investigation, no offender has so far been arrested or punished that has, eventually, emboldened other elements to breach law. Besides, the incompetent role of police and lack of speedy justice have also strengthened the hands of law violators. The relevant authorities should take immediate measures to expedite fair inquiry into all above cases to provide justice to the victims, and hold those who are responsible.

ABDUL HAFEEZ JATOI

Hyderabad.

Share on: WhatsApp