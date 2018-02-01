Justice for Tayyaba

It was a very shameful act by some animal in the shape of a human being. This time too, a minor girl by the name of Tayyaba, aged 12 years, has been raped and then killed in Quetta city.

Rape and murder of Tayyaba is not the first case of its kind. The cries of little Zainab are still reverberating in the mind of the people. Hundreds of innocent children have been used for abuse. Authorities are requested to do something worthwhile to provide justice to the family(ies) and prevent recurrence of such heinous crimes in future.

AQIB ALI

Turbat

