Justice for sale

An Additional & Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon, was terminated on corruption charges. He accepted 50 lakh rupees from the Axact Co involved in fake degree business. He released Shoaib Sheikh and the other accused in the case.

It seems that like other organizations the Judges have also become corrupt and selling the justice in the market place. We condemn such practices because this trend will ruin the moral fabric of the society. He should have been given imprisonment.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

