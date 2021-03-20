Lahore court sentences motorway rapists Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali to death

LAHORE – A special bench of an anti-terrorism court on Saturday handed a death sentence to Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali alias Bagga for raping a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last year.

The court had earlier reserved the verdict, pronounced it today. Both the men raped a woman in front of her three children on September 9, 2020.

Police arrested the prime suspect Abid Malhi after one month of the incident, while Shafqat Bagga himself surrendered to the police.

The challan against them was submitted on February 20, and the suspects were indicted on March 3. The court reserved the verdict on March 18.

More info to follow…