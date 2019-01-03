Justice for Faryal

Time has gone when we were used to mock at India owing to so many rape cases. Now some misfortune and merciless beasts of our own land are, too, committing such shameful crimes. Not too long Zainab’s murderer had been hanged; the horrifying incident of Faryal came into existence, an obvious slap on our culture, civilization and tradition. I was really shocked to read news about innocent Faryal. Where are we going? Perhaps this is the most shameful incident of our history. Faryal, a minor child of only three-year-old, were firstly raped and then killed mercilessly.

In this kind of critical and sensitive case, only condemnation and hash tagging on Twitter is not sufficient. Strictest action must be taken against such merciless culprit and must be punished publically, so that we may completely eradicate such kind of disgraceful happenings.

NAEEM UR REHMAAN SHAAIQ

Karachi

