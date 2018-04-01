Justice for Asifa: Mastermind confirms witnesses account

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the investigation into the abduction, rape and murder of eight-year-old Gujjar girl, Aasifa Bano, in Kathua is almost in the final stage as mastermind of the crime has corroborated the witnesses’ account.

Crime Branch (CB), which is probing the case, is likely to present charge sheet against the mastermind soon. The mastermind of the heinous crime Sanji Ram, 60, a former revenue official, has been thoroughly grilled by the CB and his involvement in the heinous crime has been testified.

The witnesses’ account recorded by the CB has been endorsed by Sanji before the investigators.

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Indian police, Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Verma, and two civilians, Subam Sangra and Parvesh Kumar, were arrested for their direct involvement in the brutal crime.

8-year-old girl Aasifa Bano, a resident of Rasana village of Kathua, had gone missing on January 10. A week later her body with torture marks was recovered. The girl was sexually assaulted before being killed by her the abductors.

A sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, who was posted at Hiranagar police station and investigative officer of the case before the probe was transferred to the CB, and constable Tilak Raj Kumar were also arrested.—KMS