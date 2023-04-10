Justice Faez Isa sparks new debate on social media by attending National Assembly convention

ISLAMABAD – Senior puisne judge of Pakistan’s top court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday attended a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly hall to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The defiant jurist, a known critic of the former ruling party, was spotted in the parliament, which is surprising for many as he was not supposed to be there. It was learnt that the apex court judge reached the Parliament House at the special invitation of the National Assembly speaker.

Live session from Parliament shows Justice Faez Isa sitting next to PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Zardari.

Sharing his views on the floor of the house, the Supreme Court judge clarified that he did not attend the session for a political speech but reiterated to stand with the Pakistani Constitution amid hard times.

His remarks saw thumping of desks by the participants, as he was spotted holding a copy of Constitution.

Meanwhile, his attendance sparked a new debate on social media. Despite the fact, the Supreme Court judge was invited in light of the golden jubilee, activists, journalists and critics raised questions at his presence in parliament.

Social Media reactions

 

