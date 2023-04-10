Justice Faez Isa sparks new debate on social media by attending National Assembly convention

ISLAMABAD – Senior puisne judge of Pakistan’s top court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday attended a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly hall to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The defiant jurist, a known critic of the former ruling party, was spotted in the parliament, which is surprising for many as he was not supposed to be there. It was learnt that the apex court judge reached the Parliament House at the special invitation of the National Assembly speaker.

Live session from Parliament shows Justice Faez Isa sitting next to PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Zardari.

Sharing his views on the floor of the house, the Supreme Court judge clarified that he did not attend the session for a political speech but reiterated to stand with the Pakistani Constitution amid hard times.

His remarks saw thumping of desks by the participants, as he was spotted holding a copy of Constitution.

Meanwhile, his attendance sparked a new debate on social media. Despite the fact, the Supreme Court judge was invited in light of the golden jubilee, activists, journalists and critics raised questions at his presence in parliament.

Social Media reactions

Faez Isa sitting through these speeches is shocking… — cyril almeida (@cyalm) April 10, 2023

By attending this pointless ceremony of Golden Jubilee Celebration of Constitution & by sitting with crooks like Shehbaz & Zardari, upcoming CJP Qazi Faez Isa has given a crystal clear message to everyone including current CJP.:

"I'm with them, do whatever you can" pic.twitter.com/0hIc4ulBvu — Ubair Khan (@ubairkhann) April 10, 2023

جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسی کس حیثیت میں پارلیمنٹ کے اسمبلی ہال میں موجود ہیں؟؟؟ جسٹس قاضی فائز عئسی آج اس دن اس پارلیمینٹ میں موجود ہے جس نے سپریم کورٹ کا ایک آئینی حکم ماننے سے انکار کر دیا ہے۔

یہ ایک سیاسی کھیل ہے جو کھل کر سامنے آ چکا ہے!! pic.twitter.com/QvrqZ51noz — M Azhar Siddique (@AzharSiddique) April 10, 2023

سپریم کورٹ کے سینئر جج اور آنیوالے چیف جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسی کو پارلیمنٹ میں اپنے ساتھ بٹھا کر آصف زرداری اپنے منی لانڈرنگ اور جعلی بنک اکاؤنٹس کیس پر دلائل دے رہے ہیں، عدلیہ، ججوں اور عدالتوں میں زیر سماعت مقدمات پر تنقید ہو رہی ہے۔ کیا کسی جج کو ایسے سیاسی فورمز پر بیٹھنا چاہیے pic.twitter.com/RitAL3qs1n — Ameer Abbas (@ameerabbas84) April 10, 2023