Justice Faez Isa comments

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, grandson of Qazi Isa, one of leading pioneers of freedom movement led by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal, has echoed sentiments of many whose heart bleeds to witness their motherland created by sacrifices of their forefathers, being systematically bled in this prevalent culture of “Luto-tai-Phuto”, meaning “Loot and Run”. While hearing Faizabad sit-in case on April 25 he told Deputy Attorney General “Read history to know how Pakistan was established; Quaid-i-Azam was not surrounded by a brigade but by a leadership willing to create Pakistan”. He lashed at security agencies for ‘failing to produce a new report” on Faizabad sit-in.

Over a million innocent men, women and children lost their lives in bloodiest migration that followed. People did not die in vain but for the dream of a modern democratic welfare state where they could enjoy equal rights and opportunities, decide their own fate through self government by their chosen representatives, free from domination by a biased Hindu majority. There is no place in Quaid’s Pakistan achieved through struggle launched by politicians of integrity to replace tyranny of British Raj and biased Hindu fundamentalist mindset with either extremists like Khadim Hussain Rizvi, nor their mentors in Establishment, neither brown natives who pledge loyalty to the Queen. The Constitution of Pakistan has very clearly specified corridors in which paid civil bureaucracy and uniformed services are to function with an elected civil government at helm, all answerable for any excesses or violations of law before judiciary and having no conflicts of interest. The involvement of paid servants of state in commercial activities has clearly impacted their constitutionally defined role as servants of people. All this must end.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

