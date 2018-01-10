Justice eludes family of murdered Sopore student

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family of a class 10 student who was killed by the Indian police in 2011 is living the adage ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ for the past six years.

For past five months, Human Rights Commission of the territory awaits statement of a block medical officer who is believed to be in Saudi Arabia. Junaid Ahmad Khuroo’s family had filed a petition with the commission in 2012, saying that the police had murdered him.

It contested the police charge that Junaid shot himself with a pistol. In 2013, a team constituted by the commission carried out the probe and released 15-page report, which revealed how police planned the murder of Junaid.—KMS