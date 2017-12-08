Justice should be done at all costs in Model Town incident

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz MNA Thursday said undoubtedly Model Town incident was a bad episode, which left sympathies for the victims, now the matter is in the court and justice should be done at all costs. While talking to media after visiting walled city, here Thursday, Hamza criticized the role of Tahir ul Qadri saying those who come especially from Canada to sabotage democracy in Pakistan would never succeed in their designs.

Replying to a question, Hamza negated the statements of Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan and said, let the people be allowed to decide the next government through their votes. He said continuity of democracy and holding of in time elections would be the success of all political parties and we all should go for the fresh mandate in 2018 as masses would decide who is eligible and who is not.

He added that National Assembly has paved the way for next general elections and now all including media should endeavor to strengthen democracy and the democratic system in the country. Hamza maintained that those trying to do politics on the dead bodies would be disappointed, as people are now aware of the facts and know very well that who is lying.

He said that people gave mandate to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif who fulfilled all his promises from ending loadshedding to restoring peace in the country. He said that present government has undertaken development projects in the country and people are satisfied with the performance of PML (N) while other parties did nothing for the common man. Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz visited the residence of party workers Ms. Farkhanda Maalik.