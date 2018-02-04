Justice delayed is justice denied

The shameful act of murder of an innocent Medical College student in Kohat speaks volumes of how ruthless and destructive our society has become as a whole. We have reached the lowest ebb of moral degeneration. From paedophilia to homicide, we have everything in our arsenal. After committing the murder, the murderer not only escaped from crime scene but also managed to flee from the country.

The silence of Imran Khan on the issue is causing collateral damage to his reputation as well as government of PTI in the KP. Such killers must be crushed with an iron hand and in an exemplary way. I request Imran Khan to take personal interest and move KP machinery to capture and punish the perpetrator of this heinous crime which put millions of eyes to tears. Justice delayed is, indeed, justice denied.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Related