Justice continues to elude victim families: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Paying rich tributes to Sopore massacre victims, chairman of his faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said after 25 years, justice continues to elude the families of those killed in the barbaric incident as the perpetrators of the crime roam scot free.

“The tragic heart wrenching images of that day continue to haunt,” Mirwaiz said while referring to January 6, 1993 when Border Security Force (BSF) men killed 57 civilians and set on fire the large portion of the Sopore market.

“Forces had created mayhem by torching around 120 residential houses and 400 shops and other commercial establishments razing them to the ground,” Mirwaiz, who continues to be under house arrest, said.

He said while the Government of India (GoI) rightly asks the UK to apologise for the gruesome killing of Indians at Jalianwala Bagh, New Delhi should also apologise for all the massacres committed by its forces in Kashmir in which thousands of innocent lives have been lost since the past three decades. “Those forces personnel involved in the massacre of civilians and damaging property worth billions should be brought to book and punished accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the conglomerate strongly criticised government for imposing curbs in Sopore to foil the congregational condolence gathering announced by the joint resistance leadership (JRL) for offering Fateha prayers to Sopore massacre martyrs.

He condemned the detention of dozens of resistance activists including amalgam leader Ghulam Nabi Zaki.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz expressed grief over the death of many people and children due to avalanche in Kupwara district.

He expressed heartfelt condolence, sympathy and solidarity with the families of the deceased. Mirwaiz also expressed grief over the death of six people in the road accident at Ram Nagar, Jammu.—KR