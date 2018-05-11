Justice binds

Justice, in all its forms and manifestations, works as cementing force. Where there is justice, be it administrative or social justice, all are brothers, but where there is no justice, all people turn to be sworn enemies of each other as we see and experience in this society of ours nowadays.

More or less, every person in this country is the victim of injustice, in particular, employees of a few federal or provincial level organizations where contractual, deputationist and the retired lot rule the roast. If the regular employees, many of them in same grade even after the passage of 15 or 16 years ask for the promotion, they are tortured, terrorized or cornered. Don’t they deserve justice on this the land of ours? Time does not change, but it reveals. It has revealed that people in power and authority in this country are not sincere with rule of law and rule of justice. Otherwise, necessary practical action would have been taken to promote justice in this country almost at all levels. As long as injustice exists in this country, deep-rooted hatred will deepen further in this land, but who cares.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

