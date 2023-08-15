Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Monday was named as Sindh caretaker chief minister as outgoing provincial chief executive Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition in provincial assembly Raana Ansar agreed on his name.

The outgoing chief minister and the opposition leader finalised Maqbool Baqar’s name during a meeting at the CM House. They subsequently signed and sent the advice to the Governor Sindh for the final approval.

Sources say that he would be sworn in on today (Tuesday, August 15. Chief Secretary Sindh will issue the notification of appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Sindh Chief Minister.