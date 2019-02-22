Justice Atir visits Sialkot

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Justice Atir Mehmood of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday visited Sialkot. The worthy justice presided over the meeting of Criminal Justice Coordination Committee, Sialkot in the office of District and Sessions Judge Ch Muhammad Tariq Javed.

The Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider, the District Police Officer Ameer Abdullah Niazi, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Shahid Hameed, the president Sialkot District Bar Association Muhammad Raza advocate, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Liaqay Ali Khan and many other heads of governmental departments attended the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp