Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq sworn in as LHC CJ

LAHORE : Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq took on Tuesday oath as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered the oath during a ceremony. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, high court judges, provincial ministers, office- bearers of the Pakistan Bar Council, Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association, provincial and federal law officers reportedly attended the ceremony.

Newly appointed Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq will serve as LHC Chief Justice till December 31, 2018.

