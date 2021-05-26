Justice Ameer Bhatti set to become LHC CJ

Observer Report Lahore

It has been decided to appoint Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission on June 10 in this regard.

The sources further said CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmad has nominated senior LHC judge Justice Ameer Bhatti as chief justice of the high court.

The incumbent LHC chief justice, Justice Qasim Khan, will retire on July 5.

Before his elevation to LHC, Justice Ameer Bhatti had served as Member of American Bar Association (ABA) from 2000-2002, General Secretary High Court Bar Association, Multan for the year 1999-2000, Member of International Bar Association London from 1991 to 1994, participated in International Law Conference Hong Kong in 1991, disseminated legal education at Multan Law College, Multan from 1989 to 1991, Legal Advisor to various Government and non-Government Organizations including WAPDA, House Building Finance Corporation and Multan Development Authority, his lordship successfully conducted innumerable cases pertaining to civil, criminal, constitutional, tax, election, settlement, service laws/matters.