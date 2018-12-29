Justice A.R. Cornelius was great luminary: Farogh

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Barrister Muhammad Farogh Naseem has said that the reasons behind the dissenting note by Justice A.R. Cornelius in Maulvi Tamizuddin Case may be subject to scholarly debate and discussion but there is no doubt that Justice Cornelius was an honest Judge. He was a great luminary who had an in-depth understanding of issues.

He was speaking as a Chief Guest at a Seminar jointly organized by Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Institute of Policy Studies at Council of Islamic Ideology on Friday. Aim of the Seminar was to remember the services and Contributions of Justice A.R. Cornelius for the Justice System of Pakistan.

The Law Minister said Justice Cornelius wrote his dissenting note in The State Vs Maulvi Tameez ud din PLD 1955 on technical grounds and never said that The Kelsen’s Theory of Revolutionary Legality cannot be invoked by a court of Law.

Dr. Farogh Naseem said that the Islamic laws and Justice System impressed Justice Cornelius who was of the view that less crimes are committed in an Islamic Society with Islamic Laws due to deterrence. Other speakers who were present on the occasion were Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq and Supreme Court Advocate Mr. Hamid Khan.

