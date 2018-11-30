Just go through past experiment

The alleged misunderstanding between US President Trump and America’s Judiciary is unfortunate. Always judiciary is beyond all kinds of hullabaloo or ifs and buts. And this precious institution should be protected at all costs.

In fact it is both the Judiciary and the Executive that are the pillars of strength for any country like the US. The interesting fact is that America has long been having the great background in the fields like law. Take this for instance: Abraham Lincoln was not only a US former President but also a statesman altogether. “He was a great lawyer with cult personality” is just adding to this interesting point. As a responsible executive, the American President should learn from the history of the big persons like Abraham Lincoln.

Interestingly the people in my native areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been proudly talking about social and judicial reforms of BR Ambedkar [an Indian jurist]. I have been hearing of this good talk right from my college years like 1998 in Tuticorin.

No doubt America has a lot on its periphery to contribute to the world, technologically and economically to name a few. Yet, the Donald Trump Administration should take more responsibility than before in order to work in the best interest of Americans and the global community as a whole. Such great acts will send the calm and beautiful messages across the world.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

