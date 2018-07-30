Just eight women directly elected for NA

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Although General Elections 2018 were different particularly for over 52% population of Pakistan, this was the first election in which fixed the 5% of women representation on general seats by all political parties contesting the election under the Election Act 2017. A total of 171 women contestants were on the field for the National Assembly in this election and according to the unofficial result of general election 2018 only eight women successfully won through direct balloting. Although very first-time record number of women contested elections on general seats.

The winning women candidates on NA seats are include Fehmida Mirza (GDA) from NA-230 Badin, Zartaj Gul (PTI) from NA-191, Shams un Nisa (PPPP) from NA-223 Thatta, Nafisa Shah (PPPP) from NA-208 Khairpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana (PTI) from NA-115, Shazia Mari (PPPP) NA- 216 Sanghar, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz (PML-N) from NA-77 and Narowal Zubaida Jalal (BAP) from NA-271 Balochistan.

At provincial level, 5 women contestants from PPPP won elections including Faryal Talpur from PS-10, Saleem Bibi from PS 96,Azra Fazal Pechuho from PS-37, Sonia from PP 123 and Ashifa Riaz from PS 122. Two independent candidates including Kishwar Zehra from PS 125 and Syeda Maimanat Mohsin (Jugnu Mohsin) from PP-184 made it to provincial assemblies. One women contestant from PML N Naghma Mushtaq won elections from PP-223.

According to the data collected by National Commission on the Status of Women from Election Commission of Pakistan’s website, on general seats for provincial assemblies, eight women won the elections out of 296 total women candidates for provincial assemblies. A total of 464 women contested for general seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies. Of these 175 women campaigned as independent candidates and 289 women on political party tickets.

The obtained data says that forty one women were given tickets by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians whereas elected political party Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) gave 39 tickets to female candidate. Previous ruling party Pakistan Muslim League gave 36 tickets to women while other political parties Pak Serzameen Party gave 13 tickets, Awami National Party gave 17 tickets, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) gave 8 tickets and Grand Democratic Alliance gave 7 tickets to women on national and provincial polls.

Worth mentioning the religious political parties Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) gave 35, 23 and 11 tickets respectively. Overall turn out of women voters remained less than men in general election 2018. According to preliminary statistics released by Free and Fair Elections Network (FAFEN), turnout of women voters in 241 constituencies out of total 272 constituencies remained 47 percent of the total registered women voters as compared to 58.3 per cent of men.

