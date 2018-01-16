Just 17pc pensioners converted from PPO to DCS system

Islamabad

The Office of the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) has so far transferred 17.08 percent of its pensioners from Pension Payment Order (PPO) system to Direct Credit System (DCS). Out of the total 329,079 pensioners, only 56,228 have been converted to DCS system while 272,841 are yet to be transferred to the new system, including 145,737 pensioners of Civil Armed Forces or District Account Offices and Agency Account Offices, official data revealed.

The highest number of pensioners have been converted from AGPR Islamabad, where out of total 23533 pensioners, 44867 have been converted to new system which is 52 percent of the total. According to the data, 36 percent of pensioners have been converted to DCS system from AGPR sub-office Karachi, as out of 32022 pensioners, 11412 have been converted to new system.

Similarly, out of 28846 pensioners of AGPR sub-office Lahore, 10316 have been converted to new system which is 27 percent of the total whereas from Peshawar 2947 out of 13474 have been converted to DCS system which is 22 percent.

Out of total 3571 pensioners of Quetta, 1750 have been converted to DCS system, which is 49 percent of the total, whereas from AGPR sub-office of Gilgit Biltastan, 38 percent which constitute 81 pensioners out of 212 pensioners have been converted.—APP