Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool another reason to celebrate after another week on the football pitch.

The German has eased concerns about his future by signing a new deal with the Merseyside club which will keep him tied to Liverpool till at least 2026.

His current deal was set to expire in 2024 and it was widely speculated that he would take a sabbatical; the fears he has now put to rest.

Klopp’s assistants, Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, have also signed extensions through 2026.

Jurgen Klopp has taken Liverpool into stratosphere since taking over in October 2015, making them one of if not the most feared side in the football world.

He guided Liverpool to the first Premier League title in the club’s history in 2020 after they lifted the Champions League trophy the previous year.

He has also won the Super Cup, Club World Cup, and Carabao Cup during his time on Merseyside.

His team remains on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

They have already secured the Carabao Cup, are in the FA Cup final and recently beat Villarreal to move closer to another Champions League final.

They remain in the hunt for another Premier League title, sitting a solitary point behind their rivals Manchester City.

If not for the domestic perfection of City, Klopp’s Liverpool would surely be in consideration as Premier League’s greatest side ever.

The two teams have set standards unlikely seen in football before, with Klopp set to continue as Liverpool’s boss, the pressure is now on the Manchester side to convince Guardiola to do the same and continue this rivalry.