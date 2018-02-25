JUP seeks names of candidates for general elections

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) has sought names of candidates for National and provincial assemblies for the next general elections.

Regional organisations of the party have been directed to complete homework in this regard. It transpired at a meeting of the party, chaired by JUP President Pir Ijaz Hashmi here on Saturday. The meeting also decided to work for revival and promotion of religious parties alliance namely Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). Addressing the meeting Hashmi said that the MMA was established under the leadership of Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani.—APP

Related