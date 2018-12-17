Junk foods

Nowadays, everyone prefers junk food as it is cheap, tasty and also saves time. But this food has no value as no vital nutrients needed for our body are present in it.

It affects our body in the long term. It is oily food due to which it makes a person fat. It is not also easy to digest and it also affects our body in very dangerous way. So, to generate awareness among the people about junk food, I request you to publish my letter in your prestigious Daily.

SHIFA QASIM

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp