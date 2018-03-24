Junk food causes diseases

Food is the basic need of life and is necessary for both mental and physical development of a person. It is to be noted that the rise in sale of unhealthy or unhygienic food and contaminated food is at its peak in Karachi. The food is being prepared in polluted surroundings with no extra care of cleanliness which results in diseases such as food poisoning, stomach, intestinal and digestion problems. The reason is not just to point out these small roadside stalls but also many of the known restaurants having no proper and clean setup for the preparation of food and for that they must be imposed heavy fines for the usage of contaminated material. The concerned authorities are requested to take measures for the redressal of this issue which is increasing at an alarming ratio for the sake of health of the citizens.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

