In an effort to nurture young talent and promote squash at the grassroots level Wednesday the Jan Sher Khan Squash Complex commenced Junior Squash Training Camp. The camp witnessed an impressive turnout on its inaugural day, with over 50 enthusiastic children participating.

The camp was formally inaugurated by the former DG Sports and President of the Regional Squash Association Hazara, Tariq Mahmood, accompanied by Abrar Shah, Secretary of Squash Association Hazara, Dr. Shakir Hafeez, Director of Squash Courts, and Shaukat Hussain.

Tariq Mahmood, in his speech, underscored the vital role of grassroots development in catapulting the sport to new heights. He envisioned the young participants of this camp as future ambassadors of the country, equipped with a diverse range of techniques. —APP