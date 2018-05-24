Junior leaders have critical role to play in modern warfare: COAS

Shinkiari

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Junior Leaders Academy (JLA), Shinkiari and got detailed briefing on the army’s premium training institution.

The JLA is a premium army institution which im-parts training on basic professional skills and lead-ership traits to Junior Commissioned officers and Non Commissioned Officers of Pakistan Armed forces as well as from number of friendly foreign countries, an ISPR press release said.

On directions of the COAS, the academy is being upgraded as “Centre of Excellence for the Junior Military Leadership” with enhanced capacity and facilities.

The COAS said training of junior leaders was ex-tremely important as in modern warfare they had a critical role to play.

He also interacted with the faculty and was pleased to see young officers from Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Malakand as instructors.

Inspector General, Training, and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman and Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant Gen-eral Nadeem Raza were also present during the visit—APP