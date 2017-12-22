Junaid out of New Zealand tour

PCB announces names of 18 cricketers for fitness camp

Lahore

Green-shirts face another setback as pacer Junaid Khan has been ruled out for four weeks due to a stress fracture of the foot ahead of their limited-overs tour to New Zealand.

Pakistan’s five-ODI series in New Zealand begins on January 6, with the three T20s set to be played between January 22 and 28.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said the national team for the NZ tour will be announced on December 23 or 24 after conducting fitness tests of players in Lahore.

“Junaid won’t be included in the squads and his replacement will be decided after the fitness tests of players,” he said.

Junaid fractured his right foot during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in November. He reportedly hit a ball onto his foot while playing for Khulna Titans in the BPL, and the latest assessment confirmed an unhealed stress fracture, for which the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel, headed by Dr Sohail Saleem, advised the 27-year-old bowler another four weeks’ rest.

According to espncricinfo.com, the Pakistan selectors are expected to announce a squad later this week, with the team’s departure scheduled for December 26. Junaid is the second injury concern for selectors after Usman Shinwari, another left-arm quick, was sidelined by a stress fracture of the back last month.

The injuries could boost the comeback prospects of fast bowlers Mohammad Irfan and Sohail Khan. Irfan was barred from all forms of cricket for a year with six months suspended in March, after failing to report details of two approaches to corrupt the game.

The injury means Junaid’s likely T20 comeback is set to be delayed. The bowler, who last played a T20 in 2014 and a Test in 2015, has struggled with injury in the past. In 2014, he missed matches on the tour of New Zealand due to a thigh injury and was later ruled out of the 2015 World Cup, before making a return again later that year on the tour of Bangladesh.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the names of 18 cricketers for fitness camp, being

held here on December 23 for the series against New Zealand.

“The prime objective of camp is to evaluate the fitness level of players,” said a spokesman for the PCB.

The players include: Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali (already done the fitness test), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez (already done the fitness test), Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin, Umar Amin, Sohaib Maqsood, Ahmed Shahzad and Muhammad Nawaz. Team for New Zealand series will be announced later, he added.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has raised an objection to the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) decision of giving Pakistan hosting rights for Asian Emerging Nations Cup next year.

Reliable sources said that while the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to change its mind on holding the event in Pakistan, the matter has now been put on hold until the next meeting. Pakistan was given the hosting rights for the six-nation tournament at an ACC meeting in Lahore on October 29, which the BCCI did not attend.

But sources say the BCCI has raised an objection to the decision and communicated it at the recently-held ACC meeting in Dubai.—APP