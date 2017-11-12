Junagadh should be merged with Pakistan says Nawab Khanji

Staff Reporter

MUSLIM Institute organized roundtable discussion entitled “Revisitng Junagadh Issue”. RTD was presided by “Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jehangir Khanji”. Nawab emphasized that Pakistan is incomplete without Junagarh, Manawador and Kashmir. Amongst distinguished guests were Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, former Lieutenant General Saeed-uz-Zafar and Prince A.Aurangzeb. Speakers observed that only those nations remain alive in the history of mankind who never surrender nor compromise on their sovereignty. According to international law, legal status of Nawab of Junagadh is “sovereign in exile” which is still intact. Similarly, territorial integrity is also sacred for such nations and they do not allow occupation even of an inch of their land. Fall of Junagadh is an appalling chapter in the history of subcontinent. On 9th of November, 1947, the Indian army advanced its troops Junagardh. Indian army committed severe atrocities against the people of Pakistan in Junagadh. The government of Pakistan reacted strongly to this illegal occupation which was also in complete violation of international law and human rights. At the helm of early problems faced by Pakistan (lack of resources, unorganized army, a gigantic flow of refugees), it was not possible for Pakistan to strike back against the Indian aggression in Junagadh.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zafar recommended that Nawab must pursue political activities in Pakistan for greater recognition. Legal status of Nawab khanji is still intact, he can also pursue alliance with bigger powers especially with China and Russian in emerging geo-political scenario. Speakers highlighted that it is high time for Pakistan to fight diligently for the cause of Junagadh on all international forums as the rapidly changing geo-economic scenario is favorable. With a slight shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy towards east (improving relations with Russian and China), Government of Pakistan should urge international community for a fair trial of all pending disputes with India, including Kashmir, Junagadh and Hyderabad simultaneously. To make the issue of Junagadh alive, it is the responsibility of whole Pakistani nation especially media, academia, civil society and all other institutions to play their due role to bring the issue of Junagadh in limelight.