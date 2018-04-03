Junagadh desk must be set up to raise issue at int’l level

Staff Reporter

A Junagadh desk should be established in the Foreign Office of Pakistan to raise the issue at international level, said Nawab of Junagadh, Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji on Monday. He was addressing an event on Junagadh issue as Chief Guest organized here by the Department of Politics & International Relations of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), a press release said.

The event was also addressed by Tahir Mehmood Public Relations Coordinator MUSLIM Institute & Dr Amna Mehmood Chairperson Department of Politics and International Relations.

Nawab Jahangir Khanji emphasized that Junagadh was first among princely states which acceded to Pakistan following the withdrawal of colonial powers from the subcontinent.

It was discussed that in case of Junagadh, young generation should be made aware of this important cause. Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Mahabat Khanji decided to accede to Pakistan because he was very impressed with the policies of Quaid-i-Azam.

According to June 3 plan, Quaid-i-Azam gave the option wholeheartedly to all the princely states whether to join Pakistan or India or to remain independent.

He was very clear in his policy that the states which will accede to Pakistan, those will be given choice to decide about terms of accession and the method of governance.