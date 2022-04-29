Jumma-tul- Wida, Al-Qudus Day observed in city

Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of holy month of Ramzan, was observed in Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Friday with religious reverence amid struct security arrangements.

The worshipers gathered in the mosques in their respective areas for the Nimaz Jumma and special prayers were offered for prosperity and peace of the Muslim Umma.The religious leaders and Imams shed light on the importance of the month of fasting and the Jumama -tul- Wida.

They advised the people to ask for forgiveness from the Allah Almighty and also take special care of poor needy and deserving people.

Meanwhile, Al -Quds Day was also observed for liberation of Baitul Muqadas from Israeli occupation.Asgharia Students Organization organized a rally from Sindh University Old Campus to Press Club in connection with Al-Quds Day.Rally participants led by Hassan Ali Sajavi chanted slogans for the liberation of Occupied Jerusalem and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the participants Sajavi said that the Islamic world must unite and fight for the liberation of the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He demanded that occupation forces in Jerusalem and Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir should leave occupied territories and liberate Muslim territories without any delay.