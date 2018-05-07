Jumma Bazaar of vehicles not allowed on Murree Road

Rawalpindi

Sale of new and old vehicle bazaar would not be allowed on Murree road as it causes blockage and creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic. No doubt, such a bazaar established on Murree road also a security threat.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (R) Bilal Ifthikar said strict action has already been taken against the dealers and the cases have been registered against them in the relevant police stations.

He said vehicles also confiscated and lifter picking the vehicles parked for sale purposes.

The CTO said a large number of complaints have been received from the residents of the areas where Jumma Bazaar of sale and purchase of vehicles is organised.

He directed to further ensure that the Jumma Bazaar of vehicles should not be held on the roads adjacent to the Murree Road.

The banners will be placed on Murree road to inform the public that the Jumma Bazaar of vehicles has been banned by the administration and if the vehicles were brought to the area for sale on Friday.—APP