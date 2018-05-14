Jumma Bazaar of vehicles’ banned at Murree Road

Rawalpindi

Sale of new and old vehicle bazaar would not be allowed on Murree road as it causes blockage and creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.No doubt, such a bazzar established on Murree road also a security threat.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer(CTO) Capt ® Bilal Ifthikar said that a large number of complaints had been received from the residents of the areas where Jumma Bazaar of sale and purchase of vehicles was organised.

He directed further it to be ensured that the Jumma Bazar of vehicles should not be held on the roads adjacent to the Murree Road, he added.

Earlier, Chief Officer TMA Shafqat Raza informed that during the operation, 30 vehicles were impounded imposing fine amounting thousands of rupees besides six FIR’s has also been lodged against the violators.

The banners would be placed on Murree Road to inform the public that the Jumma Bazar of vehicles has been banned by the administration and if the vehicles were brought to the area for sale.—APP