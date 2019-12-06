Juma prayers again not allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

SRINAGAR
In occupied Kashmir, the
authorities did not allow
people to offer Juma
prayers at historic Jamia
Masjid in Srinagar and
other main mosques and
shrines of the territory on
the 18th consecutive week,
Friday.
According to Kashmir
Media Service, the authorities
have not allowed
Juma prayers at Jamia
Masjid and other main
mosques of the territory
since August 05 when
Narendra Modi-led Indian
government repealed
special status of
occupied Kashmir and
put the territory under
lockdown.–KMS
