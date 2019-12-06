Juma prayers again not allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

SRINAGAR

In occupied Kashmir, the

authorities did not allow

people to offer Juma

prayers at historic Jamia

Masjid in Srinagar and

other main mosques and

shrines of the territory on

the 18th consecutive week,

Friday.

According to Kashmir

Media Service, the authorities

have not allowed

Juma prayers at Jamia

Masjid and other main

mosques of the territory

since August 05 when

Narendra Modi-led Indian

government repealed

special status of

occupied Kashmir and

put the territory under

lockdown.–KMS