Juma prayers again disallowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid Srinagar has said that the authorities on Friday again prevented people from offering Juma prayers at the historic mosque.

The Anjuman Auqaf in a statement in Srinagar said that it was the 25th consecutive Friday when the authorities continued to hurt the religious senti-ments of Muslims and denied them their fundamen-tal right.

It said, keeping the historic Jamia Masjid continuously closed, seems deliberate and being done intentionally as part of an agenda. It added that the Anjuman-e-Auqaf had taken all SOPs and precautionary measures in view of the growing pandemic but despite that the prayers were disallowed.

The Anjuman also termed it extremely painful and distressing that its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the topmost religious leader of the peo-ple of IIOJK, has been kept under constant illegal house arrest since August 5, 2019 preventing him from reaching out to people.

It once again asked the authorities to open the Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers and ensure the re-lease of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of a woman and the burning of half a dozen residential houses in a hor-rific fire incident in Aali Kadal, a densely populated area of Srinagar.

Expressing sympathy and solidarity with the victims, the AAC, especially its incarcerated Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has urged the workers of Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil to immedi-ately visit the area and ensure all possible assistance to the families affected by the fire.—KMS