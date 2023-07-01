LAHORE – July will be hotter and wetter this year as compared to normal first month of regular monsoon season, meteorological experts believe.

Considering positive phases of climate indicators like El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which are expected to persist, the climatic outlook for Pakistan in the forecast month will be a slight deviation from the averages of last 30 years.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department, slightly above normal rainfall is expected in upper parts of the country.

Dust/thunderstorms with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Northern Punjab, Upper KP and Kashmir are expected during July 2023.

Isolated extreme/point rainfall may leads to urban flooding in big cities and flash floods in hilly areas.

Southern parts of the country comprising Sindh and Balochistan, particularly the coastal belt, are likely to receive one to two rainfall spells, during the forecast month.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain above normal nationwide, with significant higher than normal temperatures are expected in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and southwestern Balochistan.

Consequences of this deviation from the normal routine will be huge.

People will be exposed to a high temperature and even a higher feel of temperature due to significant increase in relative humidity. The heat index (feel like temperature/apparent temperature) is expected to be higher than normal in major cities of the country including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

Moreover, high temperature in Northern Areas will enhance snowmelt which will ultimately cause Glacial Lake Outbursts and increase flow in Indus River.