‘July 19 resolution political constitution for IIOJK people’

Muzaffarabad

A seminar was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights on Accession to Pakistan Day, today.

The seminar was titled “The importance of the resolution Accession to Pakistan” and a rally was also held to express solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was attended by leaders of various political and religious parties.

Former Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said that even before the formation of Pakistan, the Kashmiri leadership had passed a memorable and historic resolution on July 19, 1947 at the house of Ghazi-e-Millat in Srinagar.

They maintained that Kashmiri leadership had announced the decision to annex with Pakistan being a Muslim majority.

The speakers said that before the formation of Pakistan, the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir had sensed the hatred, enmity and prejudice of Hindu extremist parties and leaders towards the Muslims of India and the Kashmiri people, hence they decided to annex with Pakistan.

The speakers said that the resolution passed on July 19, 1947 is still a political constitution for the people of the territory.

“Even today, we observe many violations of religious, political and social rights of the Muslims in India and IOK in particular, they added.

They said that the Indian atrocities in IIOJK were continuous even after seven decades and Pakistan was the only hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers said that the United Nations must go ahead and stop India from committing terrorism in the disputed state.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir want freedom in deciding their political future on the basis of their right to self-determination, they maintained.

Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, All Pakistan Muslim League leader, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Vice Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Usman Ali Hashim, Uzair Alam Mughal, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed and many others also addressed on the occasion.—KMS