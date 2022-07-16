July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday, addressing a public rally in Lahore ahead of by-elections, said that July 17 will be a day PML-N’s victory.

Maryam claimed that Lahoriites had survived a difficult period and predicted that the nation will experience good news as time went on. “Lahore always belongs to PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

While applauding the Punjab CM performance, Maryam said during the Eid, Punjab CM Hamza worked day and night and cleaned the roads of the city within 24 hours. “This year, the government did not only clean Lahore, but the whole province,” she added.

Maryam lambasted the PTI leadership and went on to say that the opponents will be chased away from the field and those who have a bad eye on Lahore will have to return with disappointment. “Imran Khan himself was the biggest puppet and he had kept Usman Bazdar as a puppet and now he was begging the votes from the person about which in past he used to say the biggest dacoit,” Maryam said while lashing out at Imran Khan.

She said that she was “proudly campaigning for her brother Hamza as the Chief Minister of Punjab.”

During her address at Lahore’s PP-168 constituency, the PML-N leader said that “good times were ahead and the difficult times have passed.”

Maryam said, “If the PTI’s incompetent government had remained in power for another year, it would have ruined the whole city.”