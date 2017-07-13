July 13 monumental day in Kashmir history: KPI

Appeals its observance as pledge renewal

Islamabad

The Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that July 13, 1931 constitutes a monumental day in the history of struggle in Jammu and Kashmir.

This day is titled with 22 valiant Kashmiris who were gunned down outside of the Central Jail Srinagar when the big crowd was demanding open trial of Abdul Qadeer Khan who had roused Kashmiris to brace up against the autocratic regime of the day.

In his statement Wednesday the Secretary General appealed to the people of Kashmir across Line of Control to observe July 13 [today] as renewal of the message of those 22 martyrs for the liberation of Kashmir as an ideological bond with history.

Kashmir annals are full of human sacrifices, all for one objective – to free Kashmir and Jammu to fill up the ideological gap in the history of southern Asia.

The ongoing struggle in occupied Kashmir, he said, is the continuation of the July 13 martyrdoms.

Day in and day out Kashmiri youth are being killed by the Indian occupying forces, but no amount of suppression and oppression howsoever greater that may be, can stop the advance of the people of Kashmir along the way of freedom and honorable living, he added.

The Secretary General thanked the people and government of Pakistan for giving sustained moral, political and diplomatic support to the movement of Kashmiris. The Abdijan OIC support to Kashmir cause has infused a fresh confidence of the Kashmiris in their just struggle, he observed.

He said that Kashmiris are not against any class of people; they want fulfillment of pledges made to them in realising their right to determine their future by themsleves.

For the solution of Kashmir dispute no new course is to be charted out as the UN Security Council has already provided a guide map to both Pakistan and India and endorsed by the international community via UNO as global institution. July 13, 1931 martyrs spirit is living and is guiding the movement of the Kashmiris, he added.