July 05, 1977 black day of national calendar when dictator toppled democratic govt: Zardari

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that July 05, 1977 is a black day of our national calendar when a military dictator overthrew a democratic government and executed an elected Prime Minister.

In his message on the 41st anniversary of the military coup, Asif Ali Zardari said, “We denounce dictatorship; we also resolve to banish bonapartism and never allow it to rear its ugly head”.

He said that on this day began the process of decimating the Constitution, nurturing of militants and privatization of jehad.

On this day began the hijacking of the state institutions and erasure of the constitutionally drawn lines between them, the PPPP President added.

He said that on this dark day the PPP warns against dictatorial tendencies and calls upon all state institutions to remain within the Constitutional limits. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already denounced attempts at manipulating democracy and censoring media, he stated.

Asif Zardari said that the PPP also calls for bringing to justice the latter day bonapart who has fled justice after abrogating the constitution in 2007.

He further said that on this dark day the PPP denounces the mysterious stifling of the media and the unannounced censorship as unacceptable infringement of rights of citizens and expresses solidarity with the professional media bodies.

On this day we also pay homage to all those who suffered in the cause of democracy, ‘the nation’s heroes and heroines’ Asif Zardari added.

